501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Aleksandar Kolarov close to…

Aleksandar Kolarov close to leaving Manchester City for Roma

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 4:37 am 07/21/2017 04:37am
Share
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola directs his team against Manchester United during the first half of an International Champions Cup soccer match in Houston, Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says left back Aleksandar Kolarov is close to joining Roma.

Guardiola says Kolarov told him he wants to leave and return to the Italian capital, where he played for Lazio from 2007-10.

Speaking after City’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United in a preseason friendly in Houston on Thursday, Guardiola said “I don’t like to work with people who don’t want to stay.”

Kolarov’s imminent exit increases City’s need for reinforcements at full back. The English team released Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy in the offseason and bought Kyle Walker, who is City’s only other senior full back apart from Kolarov.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?