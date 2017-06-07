CIAA to keep football title game in Virginia through 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is keeping its football championship game in Virginia for three more years.

The Division II conference on Wednesday announced the locations for its championships in 14 sports for the 2017-18 season.

The conference signed a three-year contract to hold its football title game in Salem, Virginia, through 2019.

The game had been held in one of three North Carolina cities from 1992-2015, but was moved to Salem last September as a sign of opposition to a state law that discriminated against LGBT people. That law was rolled back in March.

The league is returning its indoor track and field championships to Winston-Salem in February.

Salem will host the Division III national championship game for the 26th and final time in 2017.