Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Photos: Maryland men's lacrosse…

Photos: Maryland men’s lacrosse wins first NCAA championship in 42 years

By Valerie Bonk May 29, 2017 5:47 pm 05/29/2017 05:47pm
Share

See photos from the NCAA Championship Game where the University of Maryland men's lacrosse team topped Ohio State to win their first national title in 42 years.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
"Maryland lacrosse Latest News national championship ncaa ohio state Sports university of maryland
Home » Latest News » Sports » Photos: Maryland men's lacrosse…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Where to get crabs in DC
Rolling Thunder ‘Ride for Freedom’
Best burgers in DC
Today in History: May 29
Outdoor movie guide
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
How to avoid summer airline fees
Best US landmarks to visit
Top 10 wines for any occasion
Victims of the Manchester bombing
Ranking every ‘Star Wars’ movie ever made
Sir Roger Moore, 1927-2017
Billboard Music Awards
New shark exhibit
NoMa murals
Pippa Middleton marries
Lower Delaware restaurants
OC restaurants
Manchester Arena blast
Celebrity birthdays May 28-June 3
2017 Cannes Film Festival
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Where presidential kids went to school
Cicadas emerging
16 new water park additions for 2017
Miss USA 2017
Kentucky Derby fashion
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note