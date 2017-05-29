Photos: Maryland men’s lacrosse wins first NCAA championship in 42 years

See photos from the NCAA Championship Game where the University of Maryland men's lacrosse team topped Ohio State to win their first national title in 42 years.
Maryland players jump on goalkeeper Dan Morris to celebrate their 9-6 victory over Ohio State in the NCAA college Division 1 lacrosse championship final, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
