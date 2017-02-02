5:24 am, February 4, 2017
Super Bowl Records

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017
INDIVIDUAL RECORDS
SCORING

Most Points, Career — 48, Jerry Rice, San Francisco-Oakland, 4 games.

Most Points, Game — 18, Roger Craig, San Francisco vs. Miami, 1985; Jerry Rice, San Francisco vs. Denver, 1990 and vs. San Diego, 1995; Ricky Watters, San Francisco vs. San Diego, 1995; Terrell Davis, Denver vs. Green Bay, 1998.

Most Touchdowns, Career — 8, Jerry Rice, San Francisco-Oakland, 4 games.

Most Touchdowns, Game — 3, Roger Craig, San Francisco vs. Miami, 1985; Jerry Rice, San Francisco vs. Denver 1990 and vs. San Diego, 1995; Ricky Watters, San Francisco vs. San Diego, 1995; Terrell Davis, Denver vs. Green Bay, 1998.

Most Points After Touchdown, Career — 13 Adam Vinatieri, New England-Indianapolis, (13 attempts, 5 games).

Most Points After Touchdown, Game — 7, Mike Cofer, San Francisco vs. Denver, 1990 (8 attempts); Lin Elliott, Dallas vs. Buffalo, 1993 (7 attempts); Doug Brien, San Francisco vs. San Diego, 1995 (7 attempts).

Most Field Goals, Career — 7, Adam Vinatieri, New England-Indianapolis, (10 attempts, 5 games).

Most Field Goals, Game — 4, Don Chandler, Green Bay vs. Oakland, 1968; Ray Wersching, San Francisco vs. Cincinnati, 1982.

Longest Field Goal — 54, Steve Christie, Buffalo vs. Dallas, 1994.

Most Safeties — 1, Dwight White, Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota, 1975; Reggie Harrison, Pittsburgh vs. Dallas, 1976; Henry Waechter, Chicago vs. New England, 1986; George Martin, New York vs. Denver, 1987; Bruce Smith, Buffalo vs. New York, 1991; Chris Cullliver, San Francisco vs. Baltimore, 2013; Cliff Avril, Seattle vs. Denver, 2014.

RUSHING

Most Attempts, Career — 101, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh.

Most Attempts, Game — 38, John Riggins, Washington vs. Miami, 1983.

Most Yards Gained, Career — 354, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh, 4 games.

Most Yards Gained, Game — 204, Tim Smith, Washington vs. Denver, 1988.

Longest Gain — 75, Willie Parker, Pittsburgh vs. Seattle, 2006.

Most Touchdowns, Career — 5, Emmitt Smith, Dallas, 3 games.

Most Touchdowns, Game — 3, Terrell Davis, Denver vs. Green Bay, 1998.

PASSING

Most Attempts, Career — 247, Tom Brady, New England, 6 games.

Most Attempts, Game — 58, Jim Kelly, Buffalo vs. Washington, 1992.

Most Completions, Career — 164, Tom Brady, New England, 6 games.

Most Completions, Game — 37, Tom Brady, New England vs. Seattle, 2015.

Highest Completion Percentage, Career (minimum 40 attempts) — 70.0 (56-of-80), Troy Aikman, Dallas (3 games).

Highest Completion Percentage, Game — 88.0, Phil Simms, New York Giants vs. Denver, 1987.

Most Yards Gained, Career — 1,605, Tom Brady, New England, 6 games.

Most Yards Gained, Game — 414, Kurt Warner, St. Louis vs. Tennessee, 2000.

Most Touchdowns, Career — 13, Tom Brady, New England, 6 games.

Most Touchdowns, Game — 6, Steve Young, San Francisco vs. San Diego, 1995.

Most Had Intercepted, Career — 8, John Elway, Denver, 5 games.

Most Had Intercepted, Game — 5, Rich Gannon, Oakland vs. Tampa Bay, 2003.

Longest Completion — 85, Jake Delhomme (to Muhsin Muhammad), Carolina vs. New England, 2004.

RECEIVING

Most Receptions, Career — 33, Jerry Rice, San Francisco-Oakland, 4 games.

Most Receptions, Game — 13, Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Seattle, 2014.

Most Yards, Career — 589, Jerry Rice, San Francisco-Oakland, 4 games.

Most Yards, Game — 215, Jerry Rice, San Francisco vs. Cincinnati, 1989.

Most Touchdowns, Career — 8, Jerry Rice, San Francisco-Oakland, 4 games.

Most Touchdowns, Game — 3, Jerry Rice, San Francisco vs. Denver, 1990 and vs. San Diego, 1995.

Longest Reception — 85, Muhsin Muhammad (from Jake Delhomme), Carolina vs. New England, 2004.

INTERCEPTIONS

Most By, Career — 3, Chuck Howley, Dallas; Rod Martin, Oakland; Larry Brown, Dallas.

Most By, Game — 3, Rod Martin, Oakland vs. Philadelphia, 1981.

Longest Return — 100, James Harrison, Pittsburgh vs. Arizona, 2009.

FUMBLES

Most By, Career — 5, Roger Staubach, Dallas, 4 games.

Most By, Game — 3, Roger Staubach, Dallas vs. Pittsburgh, 1976; Jim Kelly, Buffalo vs. Washington, 1992; Frank Reich, Buffalo vs. Dallas, 1993.

___

TEAM GAME RECORDS
SCORING

Most Points — 55, San Francisco vs. Denver, 1990.

Fewest Points — 3, Miami vs. Dallas, 1972.

Most Points, Both Teams — 75, San Francisco (49), San Diego (26), 1995.

Fewest Points, Both Teams — 21, Miami (14), Washington (7), 1973.

Largest Margin of Victory — 45 — San Francisco vs. Denver (55-10), 1990.

YARDS GAINED

Most Net Yards Gained — 602, Washington vs. Denver, 1988.

Fewest Net Yards Gained — 119, Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, 1975.

Most Rushing Yards — 280, Washington vs. Denver, 1988.

Fewest Rushing Yards — 7, New England vs. Chicago, 1986.

Most Passing Yards — 407, St. Louis vs. Tennessee, 2000.

Fewest Passing Yards — 35, Denver vs. Dallas, 1978.

FUMBLES

Most Fumbles Both Teams — 12, Buffalo (8) vs. Dallas (4), 1993.

Most Fumbles, One Team — 8, Buffalo vs. Dallas, 1993.

Most Fumbles Lost — 5, Buffalo vs. Dallas, 1993.

INTERCEPTIONS

Most Interceptions By — 5, Tampa Bay vs. Oakland, 2003.

