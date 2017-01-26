Virginia women pound No. 19 Virginia Tech 76-27

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jocelyn Willoughby scored 18 points, Breyana Mason added 17 and Virginia routed No. 19 Virginia Tech 76-27 on Thursday night, matching the largest win in Cavaliers history.

The Cavaliers (14-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the first nine points of the game and led 18-11 after one quarter. Then they outscored the Hokies 23-5 and 21-2 in the next two quarters.

The Cavs opened the second quarter with a 13-0 run and closed it with a 10-0 run as Virginia Tech went 2 for 13 from the field. It was a 7-0 start and 14-0 finish in the second quarter when the Hokies went 1 for 15.

Virginia Tech (16-4, 3-4) has lost three straight and 4 of 5 after starting 15-0. The Hokies shot 18.8 percent (12 of 64), making just 2 of 29 3-pointers and 1 of 7 free throws. Their previous low was 54 points and 32.3 percent shooting.

Virginia, which is starting a streak where eight of its last 10 games of the season are against ranked teams, shot 52 percent (27 of 52), went 18 of 20 from the line and had a 49-33 rebounding advantage.

