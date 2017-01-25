4:18 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » George Washington sets season-high…

George Washington sets season-high point mark in win

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 10:14 pm 01/25/2017 10:14pm
Share

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Tyler Cavanaugh scored 20 points, added seven rebounds, and George Washington won its second straight game, 87-68 over George Mason on Wednesday night.

The Colonials had lost five of their previous six before the back-to-back wins.

Jordan Roland hit five 3-pointers and also finished with 20 points for George Washington (11-9, 3-4 Atlantic 10), which hit 11 of 19 overall from deep and finished with its highest scoring output of the season.

The Colonials opened on a 13-4 run and led 35-24 at the half. Yuta Watanabe made two free throws, followed by Roland’s fifth and final 3 which gave the Colonels a 77-55 lead with 4:25 left and they cruised the rest of the way.

Otis Livingston II scored 17 points and Marquise Moore finished with 15 to lead George Mason (13-7, 3-4). The Patriots shot only 40.3 percent and hit just one 3-pointer.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Local News NCAA Basketball Sports Virginia
Home » Latest News » Sports » George Washington sets season-high…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Sports