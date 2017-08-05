5 tips to save money selling your home

This content is sponsored by homezen If you are thinking of selling your home but are worried about the costs associated with selling it, there is a now a way to save $30,000 or more. homezen provides…

“My wife and I used homezen to sell our home in less than two weeks and we sold it for exactly what we wanted. It was easy and saved us over $30,000” – Will in Arlington

This content is sponsored by homezen

If you are thinking of selling your home but are worried about the costs associated with selling it, there is a now a way to save $30,000 or more. homezen provides the tools and one-on-one support you need to make selling your home simple and easy.

homezen is a digital service that makes it easy to sell your home quickly without an agent and saves you the broker’s commission. They have helped sellers in the Washington, DC area sell their homes and save over $600,000 this year. homezen can help from the home valuation process all the way to closing. Below are five tips that homezen can help with selling your home.

Listing Price: Homes are valued using comparable homes, known as “comps”. The best comps for your home will have similar: (1) square footage, (2) number of bedrooms; (3) number of bathrooms. Remember, neighborhood matters a lot (“location, location, location”). homezen can help with a home valuation where experts crunch the numbers so you list your home based on neighborhood comps.

Home Prep: You want to make sure your home looks great when prospective buyers come for an open house or private showing, so make sure it’s clean and ready to shine. Having professional cleaners do a deep clean before you start showing the home will make it look brand new.

Photos: You never get a second chance to make a first impression, so professional photography is well worth it (especially at homezen’s prices!). If you’re a pro and decide to take your own photos, the most important things to remember are that the house should be as clean as possible and you should maximize the amount of light. So turn on all your lights and open up all your curtains and shades! homezen has professional photographers who will make your home look it’s best!

Home Showings: Most buyers prefer for sellers not to be home during showings so that they can talk freely to their agent or spouse when walking through your home. If you are home, it’s courteous to sit out back or grab a cup of coffee for a few minutes while your potential buyers look around. After a showing, follow up to see if they potential buyers have any questions or feedback. They’ll often tell you if they’re serious about buying your house, so go ahead and ask! homezen makes scheduling these home showings easy with a lock box.

Evaluating Offers: An offer package should include a contract, a pre-approval letter from a reputable lender (or proof of funds letter if the buyer is paying in cash) and a copy of the Earnest Money Deposit. Real estate agents use fill-in-the-blank form contracts. The major terms to look for are: (1) sales price; (2) financing; (3) time to closing; and (4) deposit. Also, don’t forget to check to see if they are asking for any seller subsidy. That’s money out of your pocket! homezen can help you through the contract and negotiation process. Our pros are experts in real estate negotiations and we have your back.

For more information about homezen, visit the website here.