2:53 pm, December 22, 2016
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Social Media News

Home » Latest News » Tech News » Social Media News » Gramma and Ginga, two…

Gramma and Ginga, two sassy YouTube stars, charm WTOP

By WTOP Staff December 22, 2016 2:48 pm 12/22/2016 02:48pm
Share

Viral YouTube stars Gramma and Ginga pay WTOP a visit, talk West Virginia, driving, Donald Trump, pepperoni rolls and more

WASHINGTON — Between them they are 200 years old, but they have more spunk and fire than most of us do on a good day. Maybe that is why they take their new found Internet fame in such stride.

“Gramma,” whose real name is Genevieve Musci, is 103. Her younger sister “Ginga,” whose name is Arlene Cody Bashnett, is 97. Hailing from Clarksburg, West Virginia, they went viral this year when their niece and nephew put their sisterly banter and spats (and sometimes their cussin’) on YouTube.

Their videos became so popular that they were brought on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in June, where they sent the audience in peals of laughter with their review of “Game of Thrones”  and hot dog toppings.

On Thursday they dropped by WTOP and didn’t disappoint — they talked Donald Trump, driving, childhood memories, traveling to Italy and of course, each other. Check out the full Facebook Live video above.

You can keep up with Gramma and Ginga’s exploits on their website.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Entertainment Gramma and Ginga jimmy kimmel Latest News Local News National News Social Media News TV News Watercooler News youtube
Home » Latest News » Tech News » Social Media News » Gramma and Ginga, two…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Top 100 popular Christmas songs
Must-try Christmas recipes for every meal
2016's top local images
Sunsets of 2016
Virtual tour of Potomac River
Today in History: Dec. 22
Mexico fireworks explosion
Tips and tricks for saving money on Amazon
Your ultimate holiday tipping guide
Berlin truck attack
Witness to an assassination
Christmas lights and holiday decorations
2016 Celebrity Deaths
Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
15 hearty soup recipes
10 best DC brunch spots
30 slow cooker recipes
Cold, snowy weather
Cookie recipes
Is your Elf on the Shelf naughty or nice?
Stocking stuffers under $10
MGM opens at National Harbor
Holiday products at Trader Joe's
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 18-24
Haunted, forgotten bridges