Gramma and Ginga, two sassy YouTube stars, charm WTOP

Gramma and Ginga, ages 103 and 97 respectively, join WTOP’s Jack Taylor in the studio on Thursday Dec. 22.

WASHINGTON — Between them they are 200 years old, but they have more spunk and fire than most of us do on a good day. Maybe that is why they take their new found Internet fame in such stride.

“Gramma,” whose real name is Genevieve Musci, is 103. Her younger sister “Ginga,” whose name is Arlene Cody Bashnett, is 97. Hailing from Clarksburg, West Virginia, they went viral this year when their niece and nephew put their sisterly banter and spats (and sometimes their cussin’) on YouTube.

Their videos became so popular that they were brought on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in June, where they sent the audience in peals of laughter with their review of “Game of Thrones” and hot dog toppings.

On Thursday they dropped by WTOP and didn’t disappoint — they talked Donald Trump, driving, childhood memories, traveling to Italy and of course, each other. Check out the full Facebook Live video above.

You can keep up with Gramma and Ginga’s exploits on their website.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.