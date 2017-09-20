Pro, anti-telescope arguments aim to sway Hawaii land board

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s land board is hearing arguments for and against building a giant telescope on a mountain some consider sacred.

Wednesday’s hearing in a Hilo hotel comes after the retired judge overseeing contested-case hearings for the Thirty Meter Telescope recommended granting the project a construction permit. Riki May Amano issued her recommendation in July after hearing testimony that spanned 44 days.

Opponents and supporters are echoing much of the arguments made during those oftentimes emotional days of testimony.

Telescope attorney Douglas Ing says there’s no rational reason why Native Hawaiian religious rights would be affected by developing the project.

Telescope opponent Kahookahi Kanuha says it’s up to Native Hawaiians to determine which places are sacred and how they should be protected.

It’s not clear when the board will make a decision.

