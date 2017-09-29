PETA offers $5K reward for info on puppies thrown in river

201.5
By The Associated Press September 29, 2017 2:35 am 09/29/2017 02:35am
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward to help find whoever dumped a bag containing six live puppies into a Massachusetts river.

Uxbridge police say a kayaker found the week-old puppies in the Blackstone River on Sunday. They’re all expected to survive.

The money is being offered as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said Thursday the case demonstrates a “disturbing lack of empathy.”

Local animal control officers are currently looking after the puppies. They will be put up for adoption in a few weeks.

Police continue to investigate.

