501.5
Home » Latest News » Science News » Sign-language speaking orangutan raised…

Sign-language speaking orangutan raised like a human dies

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 9:16 am 08/08/2017 09:16am
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 1997, file photo, researcher Lyn Miles signs to Chantek the orangutan at Zoo Atlanta in Atlanta. The zoo says Chantek died at the age of 39 on Aug. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — An orangutan who communicated with researchers using sign-language has died at an Atlanta zoo. Chantek was 39.

On its website, Zoo Atlanta says Chantek died Monday. The cause of death isn’t known, but the zoo says veterinarians had been treating him for progressive heart disease.

Chantek came to the zoo in 1997 at the age of 19. He was born at Atlanta’s Yerkes Language Research Center and spent nine years living with researchers at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. Researchers raised him like a human child and taught him at least 150 words in American Sign Language. He was taught other human skills such as using a bathroom and cleaning his room.

Zoo Atlanta says Chantek was given a “naturalistic” living environment with other orangutans once he arrived there.

A post-mortem exam of the ape is scheduled to be performed.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Science News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?