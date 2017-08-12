Reward offered to catch Nevada lake invasive fish dumper

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada game wardens who spend most their time hunting down big-game poachers are focusing on a serious threat to nature in a lake: An invasive fish species.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is offering a $10,000 reward to help nab the culprit who apparently dumped Northern pike in Comins Lake, a popular fishing spot surrounded by mountains near Great Basin National Park.

The state spent $250,000 in 2015 to rid the world-class angling the Northern Pike that devour all other fish.

The fishery was on its way to recovery.

But the voracious predators that can grow longer than 4 feet (1.2 meters) were discovered again last month by a fisherman who caught one and called state wildlife officials.

Five more have since been confirmed.

