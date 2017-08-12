501.5
Reward offered to catch Nevada lake invasive fish dumper

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 1:31 pm 08/12/2017 01:31pm
This Aug. 2015 photo provided by the Nevada Department of Wildlife shows state fisheries biologist Kim Tisdale holding one of the Northern pike removed from Comins Lake in eastern Nevada during an effort to eradicate the invasive predators. The agency is offering a $10,000 reward to help nab the suspect who apparently introduced the species into the lake again in recent months. (Courtesy of the Nevada Department of Wildlife via AP)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada game wardens who spend most their time hunting down big-game poachers are focusing on a serious threat to nature in a lake: An invasive fish species.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is offering a $10,000 reward to help nab the culprit who apparently dumped Northern pike in Comins Lake, a popular fishing spot surrounded by mountains near Great Basin National Park.

The state spent $250,000 in 2015 to rid the world-class angling the Northern Pike that devour all other fish.

The fishery was on its way to recovery.

But the voracious predators that can grow longer than 4 feet (1.2 meters) were discovered again last month by a fisherman who caught one and called state wildlife officials.

Five more have since been confirmed.

