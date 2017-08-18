501.5
Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 2:54 pm 08/18/2017 02:54pm
This image provided by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 shows a forecast map of cloud cover for the United States for Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, and the path of totality of the solar eclipse that day. (NOAA via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The early eclipse weather forecast looks best in the West and least in the East with patchy clouds muddling up the picture in between.

The forecast as of Friday shows Oregon and Idaho as most promising to have clear sky views, while South Carolina is the most likely to find the sun and moon blocked by clouds.

The National Weather Service also is optimistic about good viewing from St. Louis to Nashville. Meteorologist Mike Musher says overall about half the nation is likely to get favorable eclipse viewing weather.

One private meteorologist and eclipse-chaser fears heart-breaking weather in Wyoming where clouds could hide the eclipse with tantalizing clear skies just off in the distance. Clouds make it difficult to see the fiery ring around the blotted out sun.

