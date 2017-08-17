501.5
Home » Latest News » Science News » Chasing eclipses across the…

Chasing eclipses across the globe is a way of life for some

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 6:12 pm 08/17/2017 06:12pm
Share
This 2006 photo provided by Glenn Schneider shows him with his "lug-o-scope" in Turkey. Schneider, was 14 in 1970 when he saw his first eclipse. “I was frozen in place,” he recalled. “I had binoculars around my neck for two and a half minutes and I never picked them up.” Now a University of Arizona astronomy professor, Schneider said when it was over “I was shaking. I was crying. I was overwhelmed. It was at that instant when I said ‘Yeah, this is what I’m going to do with the rest of my life’.” (Courtesy Glenn Schneider via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — For most people, a total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event. For some eclipse chasers, it’s a way of life.

These veteran eclipse chasers spend lots of money and craft intricate plans all to experience another mid-day darkening of the sky. Many work in science and related fields and they’ll travel around the world, even to Antarctica, to see one more.

For Monday’s full eclipse in the U.S., many of the big eclipse chasers will be in Oregon or Wyoming because there’s a better chance of clear weather there. But they’ll be ready to drive hundreds of miles to find good weather if necessary.

One couple won’t be going far this time. They’re only going as far as their driveway.

This eclipse is coming directly to them in South Carolina.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Science News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?