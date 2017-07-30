501.5
Home » Latest News » Science News » Aide says Trump wants…

Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 9:32 am 07/30/2017 09:32am
Share
FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Trump named Kelly as his new Chief of Staff on July 28, ousting Reince Priebus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House official says President Donald Trump’s wish for more discipline and structure in the West Wing is the reason he’s turned to a retired general for his new chief of staff.

John Kelly is the currently Homeland Security secretary. He his new job Monday, replacing Reince Priebus (ryns PREE’-bus). Priebus is a former Republican Party chairman who held the chief of staff job for six months.

Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, thinks Priebus was “terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid back and independent in the way he ran the office” than Trump wanted.

Mulvaney tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that Trumps seems to want “a little bit more discipline, a little more structure” and “enjoys working with generals.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Science News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?