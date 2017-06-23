502

Science News

Rolling sequoia: Idaho tree tied to John Muir set for move

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 3:27 am 06/23/2017 03:27am
An aerial view shows heavy machinery used by workers as they pruned the roots, built a burlap, plywood and steel-pipe structure to contain the rootball so they can move the roughly 100-foot sequoia tree in Boise, Idaho, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The sequoia tree sent more than a century ago by naturalist John Muir to Idaho and planted in a Boise medical doctor's yard has become an obstacle to progress. So the 98-foot (30-meter) sequoia planted in 1912 and that's in the way of a Boise hospital's expansion is being uprooted and moved about a block to city property this weekend. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Workers in Boise, Idaho, will attempt to move a massive sequoia tree that’s in the way of a downtown hospital’s expansion plans.

The 10-story tall tree was sent to Boise as a small seedling by natural John Muir more than 100 years ago. On Friday workers will begin moving it two blocks to a new location.

The plan is to lift the sequoia Friday afternoon onto inflatable, rolling tubes. The tree is set to start moving at midnight Saturday on the rolling tubes and arrive at its new home Sunday.

St. Luke’s Health System is spending $300,000 to move the largest sequoia in the state, rather than chopping it down and risking a public relations backlash.

