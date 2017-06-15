1002

Microscopic organisms turn Istanbul shores turquoise

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 5:53 am 06/15/2017 05:53am
People play backgammon in a coffee shop by Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Turkish media report a significant part of the Black Sea and the Bosphorus has turned turquoise due to phytoplankton.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ISTANBUL (AP) — The waters around Istanbul have turned a striking shade of turquoise.

A natural phenomenon called a “phytoplankton bloom” has turned the normally dark waters of the Bosporus and Golden Horn into an opaque tone of light blue. It’s caused by microscopic organisms that have inundated the Black Sea, just north of Turkey’s largest city.

Berat Haznedaroglu, an environmental engineer, says it’s a normal annual event.

He said: “This year we got a lot of rain events that carried nutrients from the Saharan desert to the Black Sea, which created an optimal environment for this phytoplankton to bloom.” Haznedaroglu works at the Institute of Environmental Sciences at Istanbul’s private Bogazici University.

The Bosporus, a strait that separates Europe from Asia, also connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara.

