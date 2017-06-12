800

Drowning fears up in US West as rivers surge with snowmelt

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Officials fear a surge in drownings following record snowfall this winter as the weather heats up in California and other U.S. western states.

Several drownings have already been reported in frigid, swift rivers that are popular for swimming, whitewater rafting and fishing.

Some California rivers have been closed for recreation by officials in the name of safety.

And rivers in Utah and Nevada are expected to continue surging for the next several weeks.

Moose Mutlow of the Yosemite National Park Swift Water Rescue Team says people need to be extremely cautious at rivers this year.

He says the powerful water tempts people in for selfies or swims that can turn tragic.

U.S. Forest Service ranger Eric LaPrice says six people have died in California’s rugged Tule River this year.

