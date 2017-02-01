2:20 pm, February 1, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT At 1:30 p.m., White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily White House press briefing. Listen live.

Science News

Home » Latest News » Tech News » Science News » Whoosh! Swish! Meet Bat…

Whoosh! Swish! Meet Bat Bot, the new flying batlike drone

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 2:10 pm 02/01/2017 02:10pm
Share
This photo provided by Alireza Ramezani, University of Illinois, shows a Bat Bot, a three-ounce flying robot that they say can be more agile at getting into treacherous places than standard drones. Because it mimics the unique and more flexible way bats fly, this new robot prototype can do a better and safer job getting into disaster sites and scoping out construction zones than those bulky drones with spinning rotors, said the three authors of a study released Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in the journal Science Robotics. (Alireza Ramezani/University of Illinois via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Holy drone, Batman! Mechanical masterminds have spawned the Bat Bot, a soaring, sweeping and diving robot that may eventually fly circles around other drones.

Bat Bot’s creators say this 3-ounce prototype could do a better and safer job getting into disaster sites and scoping out construction zones than bulky drones with spinning rotors. It mimics the unique and flexible way bats fly and has a wingspan of a foot-and-a-half.

The bat robot flaps its wings for better aerial maneuvers, glides to save energy and dive bombs when needed. Eventually, the researchers hope to have it perch upside down like the real thing, but that will have to wait for the robot’s sequel.

Bat Bot was announced in a study released Wednesday in the journal Science Robotics.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Science News Tech News
Home » Latest News » Tech News » Science News » Whoosh! Swish! Meet Bat…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Science News