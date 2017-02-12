12:19 pm, February 12, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Science News

Home » Latest News » Tech News » Science News » Ohio critics hope bats…

Ohio critics hope bats might slow down pipeline project

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 11:11 am 02/12/2017 11:11am
Share
In this Feb. 8, 2017 photo, a northern long-eared bat, is held at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, in Cleveland. Ohio opponents of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline expected to be built across the northern half of the state are clinging to the wings of a furry flyer, the northern long-eared bat, in their efforts to at least delay the $2 billion project. The existence of the threatened species remains one of the impediments the partnership between Houston-based Spectra Energy and Detroit’s DTE Energy face before receiving expected approval to build the 255-mile long NEXUS pipeline capable of transporting 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day from the shale fields of Appalachia into Michigan and Ontario, Canada. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Opponents of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline planned for the northern half of Ohio say they’re hoping the existence of a threatened bat species will at least delay the $2 billion project.

Habitats for the northern long-eared bat along the proposed route of the 255-mile-long NEXUS pipeline could result in restrictions for clearing rights of way. The bats nest in trees during the spring and summer months.

The two companies building the pipeline say they’ve developed contingency plans that will include the number of bats likely to be killed if they have to fell trees while bats are nesting.

The NEXUS pipeline is designed to carry 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day from the Appalachian shale fields across Ohio and into Michigan and Canada.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News Science News
Home » Latest News » Tech News » Science News » Ohio critics hope bats…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Science News