John Glenn’s widow turns 97, says she misses him ‘terribly’

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 1:24 am 02/17/2017 01:24am
Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn, speaks to a staff member of the Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs on Thursday, Feb 16, 2017, in Columbus Ohio at a party for her 97th birthday, which is Friday. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Glenn’s widow says she misses her husband “terribly” and was touched by the outpouring of love and support when he died two months ago.

Annie Glenn turns 97 on Friday. On Thursday, she made her first public appearance since her husband’s memorial service, a reception at Ohio State University’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died Dec. 8 at the age of 95.

Annie Glenn tells The Associated Press that she misses him but “there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Accompanied by her daughter, Lyn, Annie Glenn kissed hands and chatted Thursday as several dozen faculty, staff and students celebrated her birthday over cake and coffee.

Government News Latest News Science News
