As sea levels rise, vital salt marshes are disappearing

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017
WELLS, Maine (AP) — Scientists working on an assessment of salt marshes along the U.S. coast say half of those they studied will be gone in 350 years if lost ground isn’t regained.

Salt marshes provide vital habitat for animals and are important for their role in coastal protection. But the ecosystems along the coasts are falling victim to pressures such as sea-level rise and changing land uses, and are flooded frequently by seawater.

The U.S. Geological Survey set about to determine the danger erosion poses to eight salt marshes on the two coasts. The agency says it was surprised to find all eight of the marshes losing ground, some severely.

The study involved marshes in California, Maine, Maryland and New Jersey.

environment Latest News National News salt marsh Science News
