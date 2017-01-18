2:14 pm, January 18, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Spokesman: Former President George H.W. Bush admitted to intensive care unit, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized.
LIVE EVENT President Barack Obama is expected to hold his last news conference beginning at 2:15 p.m. Listen live.

Science News

Home » Latest News » Tech News » Science News » World's primates facing extinction…

World’s primates facing extinction crisis, new report says

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 2:05 pm 01/18/2017 02:05pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says gorillas, monkeys, lemurs and other primates are in danger of becoming extinct.

And scientists say it’s our fault that our closest living relatives are in trouble.

Researchers estimate about 60 percent of the more than 500 primate species are threatened with extinction. Three-quarters of primate species have shrinking populations.

Scientists previously have tracked diminishing numbers of primates in forests around the world, but this is the first big-picture look.

The decline has been blamed on human activities including hunting, mining and oil drilling. Logging, ranching and farming have also destroyed primate habitat in Africa, Asia and South America.

The study was published in Wednesday’s journal Science Advances.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Science News
Home » Latest News » Tech News » Science News » World's primates facing extinction…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Science News