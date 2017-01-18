World’s primates facing extinction crisis, new report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says gorillas, monkeys, lemurs and other primates are in danger of becoming extinct.

And scientists say it’s our fault that our closest living relatives are in trouble.

Researchers estimate about 60 percent of the more than 500 primate species are threatened with extinction. Three-quarters of primate species have shrinking populations.

Scientists previously have tracked diminishing numbers of primates in forests around the world, but this is the first big-picture look.

The decline has been blamed on human activities including hunting, mining and oil drilling. Logging, ranching and farming have also destroyed primate habitat in Africa, Asia and South America.

The study was published in Wednesday’s journal Science Advances.

