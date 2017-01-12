Snowfall from 67% to 161%: Huge shift in California drought

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Recent storms bearing some of the heaviest snow and rain to hit Northern California in decades have helped bring a dramatic turnaround after more than five years of drought, which covered the state just a year ago.
Here are key numbers to know as the record dry spell eases:
___
35 INCHES
Total rain in the last 10 days along California’s central coast, according to the National Weather Service
___
67 PERCENT
Snowfall in the Sierra Nevada as a percent of average on Jan. 3, according to the weather service
___
161 PERCENT
Snowfall in the same mountains as a percent of average on Thursday
___
-8 MILLION
Amount of water California’s reservoirs were off the average, by acre-feet, or annual supplies for a household, in 2015
___
+1.2 MILLION
Amount of water the reservoirs were off the average in January 2017, according to Jay Lund at the University of California, Davis
___
2 YEARS
How many years’ worth of normal rainfall was missing from the worst-hit parts of California ahead of January’s storms, according to hydrologist Claudia Faunt of the U.S. Geological Survey
___
174 MPH
Blizzard winds in Sierra Nevada on Jan. 8, measured at Squaw Valley, according to the weather service
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments