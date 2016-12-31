1:40 pm, December 31, 2016
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Science News

Home » Latest News » Tech News » Science News » Police: Whale spotted swimming…

Police: Whale spotted swimming in New York City’s East River

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 1:26 pm 12/31/2016 01:26pm
Share
In this photo provided by New York City Police Department Special Operations, a whale spouts water as it swims in the East River in New York. The whale was seen swimming along the shores of Manhattan's upper East Side, close to Gracie Mansion, where the mayor lives, during a patrol by officers in a police boat. (New York City Police Department via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Officers patrolling New York City’s harbor in a police boat have spotted a whale in the East River.

The New York Police Department’s special operations division posted a photo of the unusual tourist on its Twitter account Saturday morning.

The whale was seen swimming along the shores of Manhattan’s upper East Side, close to Gracie Mansion, where the mayor lives.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Frank Iannazzo-Simmons says officials from his office haven’t seen the whale. But he says based on the photos it appears to be a humpback whale.

One such humpback whale was also spotted in the East River last month.

Iannazzo-Simmons says the Coast Guard usually notifies mariners when it spots whales in busy waterways to be safe and “let the whale be the whale.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Science News
Home » Latest News » Tech News » Science News » Police: Whale spotted swimming…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Science News