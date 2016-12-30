How many calories are in that New Year’s Eve cocktail?

Among the reasons not to drink too much on New Year’s Eve? The calories. Lean Plate Club blogger Sally Squires has the numbers, so you can be careful out there — or at home.

A five-ounce glass of wine has about 120 calories – not so bad, Squires said, but there’s a problem: “Most of the glasses that we’re now getting in restaurants and homes often will have twice that amount. So you may be getting 240 calories and not realizing it.”

“We often tend to not consider what we’re drinking as calories,” Lean Plate Club™ blogger Sally Squires told WTOP, and that can lead to regrets of a different kind New Year’s morning.

It’s particularly important to keep an eye on your alcohol intake if you’re trying to keep weight off, Squires said: A gram of alcohol has about 7 calories — about twice what you’d get in a protein or a carbohydrate, and just a little less than what you’d find in pure fat. And your body is “very efficient” in turning those calories to fat.

Squires has the numbers so you can at least arm yourself with knowledge about what you’re loading up with — she also has suggestions about how to minimize the calories you’re taking in.

