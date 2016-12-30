How many calories are in that New Year’s Eve cocktail?

WASHINGTON — There are all sorts of reasons not to drink too much on New Year’s Eve, or anytime really, but there’s one that people might overlook: the calories.
“We often tend to not consider what we’re drinking as calories,” Lean Plate Club™ blogger Sally Squires told WTOP, and that can lead to regrets of a different kind New Year’s morning.
It’s particularly important to keep an eye on your alcohol intake if you’re trying to keep weight off, Squires said: A gram of alcohol has about 7 calories — about twice what you’d get in a protein or a carbohydrate, and just a little less than what you’d find in pure fat. And your body is “very efficient” in turning those calories to fat.
Squires has the numbers so you can at least arm yourself with knowledge about what you’re loading up with — she also has suggestions about how to minimize the calories you’re taking in.
