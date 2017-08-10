501.5
Nissan recalling 52,016 Titan pickups in US, Canada

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 4:46 am 08/10/2017 04:46am
In this April 6, 2016, photo, a newly completed Titan rolls off the line at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Canton, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan Motor Co. is recalling 52,016 Titan pickup trucks because their rear seat belts might not adequately protect passengers.

The recall affects the 2016-2016 Nissan Titan Crew Cab and Titan XD Crew Cab pickups. Most of the vehicles are in the U.S., but Nissan said 7,752 are in Canada.

Nissan discovered through testing that a passenger’s head could come into contact with part of the rear seat belt assembly in a crash.

The company says it has no reports of injuries related to the defect.

Nissan will notify owners and repair the vehicles for free.

Topics:
Advertiser Content


