Listeria concerns spur recall of 20,000 pounds of chicken

WASHINGTON — Forget the road, this is about chickens crossing the border.

A listeria scare has prompted the recall of 20,446 pounds of imported chicken skewer products shipped to Maryland, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan and Texas from Montreal-based Expersco Foods, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The impacted products are:

1.31-lb. packages of “WEST END CUISINE GRILLED MEDITERRANEAN STYLE CHICKEN SKEWERS HAND-MADE WITH CHICKEN BREAST” containing the UPC code 621588314947 with lot codes: 172562, 172640, 172571 and 172704.

1.09-lb. packages of “EXPRESCO GRILLED Garlic & Herb CHICKEN SKEWERS” containing the UPC code 621588315555 with lot codes: 172563, 172668, 172669 and 172670.

The FSIS says that The fully cooked chicken skewer items were packaged on Aug. 9 and Aug. 15, 2017. The products bear the number “36” inside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency mark of inspection.

A FSIS import inspector discovered the potential problem during a routine inspection of foreign shipments and the USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the products as of yet. But there are concerns that some of the chicken may be frozen in consumers’ freezers.

The USDA urges people throw away the items or return them to the store where they were bought.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.