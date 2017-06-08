800

Hyundai recalls vehicles to fix hood latches, warning lights

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 10:53 am 06/08/2017 10:53am
This photo taken on Feb. 14, 2013 shows the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe on display at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling almost 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix hood latch and parking brake warning light problems.

The largest recall covers more than 437,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 to 2017. A cable for the secondary hood latch can corrode and fail to latch. That could let the hood fly up if the primary latch isn’t secured.

Dealers will replace the cable starting June 30.

The second recall posted Thursday by the government covers 161,000 Genesis and Sonata models from 2015 and 2016.

The light that shows the parking brake is on may not light due to corrosion in a switch. That could let the cars be driven with the brake on.

Dealers will replace the switch. The recall will start June 30.

