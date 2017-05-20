Recalls

Possible metal contamination prompts hot dog recall

By Hanna Choi May 20, 2017 11:50 am 05/20/2017 11:50am
WASHINGTON — More than 210,000 pounds of John Morrell and Co. hot dog products are being recalled due to possible contamination by metal and other materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company is recalling the following brands:

  • Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks, with a use by date of Aug. 19, 2017
  • Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks, with a use by date of June 15, 2017

Officials said there have been three complaints thus far of metal objects found in the beef frank packages, but no reports of injury or illnesses related to the contaminants.

They advise people who have purchased the products to return them to the place of purchase, or to throw them away.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-877-933-4625.

