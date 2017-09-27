201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Real Estate News » US pending home sales…

US pending home sales fell 2.6 percent in August

By The Associated Press September 27, 2017 10:04 am 09/27/2017 10:04am
Share
FILE - In this July 10, 2014, file photo, a "Sale Pending" sign is posted in front of a home for sale in Quincy, Mass. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, the National Association of Realtors releases its August report on pending home sales, which are seen as a barometer of future purchases. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer people signed contracts to buy homes in August, marking the fifth decline in the past six months. The 2.6 percent decline continues to reflect the worsening shortage nationwide of homes being listed for sale.

The National Association of Realtors says that its pending home sales index fell to 106.3 in August from 109.1 in July. It’s the index’s lowest point since a 106.1 reading in January of 2016.

The Realtors say Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had a particularly negative impact in the South, where pending sales contracts declined 7.8 percent. Pending sales fell 3.1 percent in the Northeast, but ticked up slightly in the Midwest and West.

Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. Sales are typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Living News Real Estate News
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest