201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Real Estate News » Public invited to vote…

Public invited to vote on Main Street preservation projects

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 6:50 am 09/25/2017 06:50am
Share

A preservation group is inviting the public to vote on projects to improve Main Streets around the U.S.

Twenty-five cities from Seattle to Miami are vying for funding to preserve or improve theaters, parks, landmarks and other venues in downtowns, historic neighborhoods and cultural districts.

Beginning Monday, the public can vote on their favorite projects at VoteYourMainStreet.org.

The contest is being organized by a program called Partners in Preservations: Main Streets.

One proposal would create a park for vintage neon signs in Casa Grande, Arizona. Another would preserve the Formosa Cafe on Route 66 in West Hollywood, California. Several cities seek funding to preserve historic theaters, like the Woodward Theater in Cincinnati and the Yale Theatre in Oklahoma City.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Living News National News Real Estate News Travel News
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?