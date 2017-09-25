Public invited to vote on Main Street preservation projects

A preservation group is inviting the public to vote on projects to improve Main Streets around the U.S.

Twenty-five cities from Seattle to Miami are vying for funding to preserve or improve theaters, parks, landmarks and other venues in downtowns, historic neighborhoods and cultural districts.

Beginning Monday, the public can vote on their favorite projects at VoteYourMainStreet.org.

The contest is being organized by a program called Partners in Preservations: Main Streets.

One proposal would create a park for vintage neon signs in Casa Grande, Arizona. Another would preserve the Formosa Cafe on Route 66 in West Hollywood, California. Several cities seek funding to preserve historic theaters, like the Woodward Theater in Cincinnati and the Yale Theatre in Oklahoma City.

