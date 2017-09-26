Man claims he found maggots in convenience store sandwich

EWING, N.J. (AP) — A man claims he found maggots in a sandwich he ordered from a convenience store in New Jersey.

Chris Garcia tells The Trentonian (http://bit.ly/2xufxRC ) he bought a buffalo chicken cheesesteak hoagie Saturday from a Wawa store in Ewing, where he lives. He claims after a taking few bites, he noticed sauce from the sandwich was moving.

The 22-year-old says he found two maggots moving around his sandwich. Garcia’s mother recorded video of maggots crawling on the sandwich wrapper.

A spokeswoman for the 750-store chain says Wawa inspects its stores daily and holds itself to the “highest standard of quality” in the food it serves.

Garcia says he was given a refund after returning to the store with the sandwich.

Wawa also has stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

___

Information from: The (Trenton, N.J.) Trentonian, http://www.trentonian.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.