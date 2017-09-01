DC rent among nation’s highest — but apartments are pet friendly

WASHINGTON — The District now ranks as the fourth-most expensive market for apartment rent, behind only San Francisco, San Jose and New York City.
GoBankingRates.com says the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in D.C. is $2,271, likely skewed higher by the city’s wave of luxury apartment construction in recent years.
The median rent for a one-bedroom in San Francisco is $3,395, while it’s $2,505 in San Jose and $2,395 in New York.
D.C. apartments are also the most pet-friendly among big cities, with 44 percent allowing pets.
Also on the plus side, the District has the 10th-lowest utilities cost, the eighth-best walkability score and the second-highest percentage of apartments with a fitness center.
Here are some other facts about D.C.’s apartment market:
- 54 percent have dishwashers
- 50 percent have washers and dryers
- 39 percent have pools
- 29 percent have a parking garage
The cheapest place to rent an apartment in the nation is El Paso, Texas, where the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is just $555 a month.
