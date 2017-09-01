501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Real Estate News » DC rent among nation's…

DC rent among nation’s highest — but apartments are pet friendly

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh September 1, 2017 10:48 am 09/01/2017 10:48am
Share
Although rent in D.C. ranks among the highest nationwide, D.C. apartments do come with perks. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

WASHINGTON — The District now ranks as the fourth-most expensive market for apartment rent, behind only San Francisco, San Jose and New York City.

GoBankingRates.com says the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in D.C. is $2,271, likely skewed higher by the city’s wave of luxury apartment construction in recent years.

The median rent for a one-bedroom in San Francisco is $3,395, while it’s $2,505 in San Jose and $2,395 in New York.

D.C. apartments are also the most pet-friendly among big cities, with 44 percent allowing pets.

Also on the plus side, the District has the 10th-lowest utilities cost, the eighth-best walkability score and the second-highest percentage of apartments with a fitness center.

Here are some other facts about D.C.’s apartment market:

  • 54 percent have dishwashers
  • 50 percent have washers and dryers
  • 39 percent have pools
  • 29 percent have a parking garage

The cheapest place to rent an apartment in the nation is El Paso, Texas, where the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is just $555 a month.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
apartments Business & Finance dc rent jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Real Estate News rent Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?