If given the choice, where would you live?

Among the factors contributing to our Best Places to Live rankings — including affordability, job market and population growth due to net migration — U.S. News surveys people throughout the country to determine where residents would want to live if given the choice. According to the Google Consumer Survey results, here are the 25 most desired places to live out of the 100 largest metro areas in the country.

25. San Jose, California

Overall Rank in 2017: 3

Metro Population: 1,925,706

Median Home Price: $829,792

Median Annual Salary: $78,620

The “Capital of Silicon Valley” is the perfect place to live if you want to be at the heart of innovation. San Jose is also located close to the Santa Cruz Mountains and the San Francisco Bay Area, giving residents easy access to ample outdoor activities.

24. Salt Lake City

Overall Rank in 2017: 10

Metro Population: 2,325,531

Median Home Price: $247,052

Median Annual Salary: $44,752

Utah’s capital is also the state’s most populous city, and its location near the Wasatch Mountain Range makes it a perfect hometown for residents who love the outdoors. Salt Lake City is close to several world-class ski resorts and a half-day’s drive from each of Utah’s “Mighty Five” national parks.

23. Las Vegas

Overall Rank in 2017: 78

Metro Population: 2,035,572

Median Home Price: $208,839

Median Annual Salary: $42,070

Best known for its casinos and high-profile entertainment, Las Vegas is regarded as a city dedicated to the tourism industry — but survey results reveal many people would love to make their visit to Sin City permanent. Developing suburbs surrounding Las Vegas have helped fuel the area’s growing population.

22. Lakeland, Florida

Overall Rank in 2017: 64

Metro Population: 626,676

Median Home Price: $148,000

Median Annual Salary: $39,030

Just about any spot in Florida gets high marks for desirability, and the abundant sunshine and proximity to the ocean make Lakeland the first of six Florida metro areas in our list of the 25 Most Desirable Places to Live in 2017.

21. Boston

Overall Rank in 2017: 8

Metro Population: 4,694,565

Median Home Price: $321,436

Median Annual Salary: $62,070

Known for its role in the American Revolution, globally recognized educational institutions and innovative medical establishments, Beantown takes the No. 21 spot. The extremely loyal fan base that supports the city’s professional sports teams — the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics — is a uniting force throughout the Boston area and beyond.

20. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Overall Rank in 2017: 69

Metro Population: 1,706,878

Median Home Price: $225,315

Median Annual Salary: $45,460

Another metro area known for its beach-based tourism, Virginia Beach comes in at No. 20. Located north of many other coastal cities on the list, Virginia Beach has a cost of living that’s slightly higher than the national average.

19. Santa Rosa, California

Overall Rank in 2017: 52

Metro Population: 495,078

Median Home Price: $499,513

Median Annual Salary: $50,540

Many people dream of living in the heart of California wine country. The Mediterranean climate coupled with valleys and rolling hills surrounding the city make Santa Rosa a coveted place to live and own a home, which is why the median home price for the metro area is just under $500,000.

18. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Overall Rank in 2017: 7

Metro Population: 1,750,865

Median Home Price: $219,466

Median Annual Salary: $51,150

Raleigh and Durham‘s dedication to research and technology makes it another sought-after destination for individuals who want to be at the forefront of innovation. Plus, the area’s major universities — Duke University, the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University — attract many residents seeking a college town atmosphere.

17. Tucson, Arizona

Overall Rank in 2017: 62

Metro Population: 998,537

Median Home Price: $177,688

Median Annual Salary: $42,910

For those who prefer dry heat, this southern Arizona city — about 60 miles north of the Mexican border — is a popular choice. With mountains in the distance and a low cost of living, Tucson is a desertgoer’s dream.

16. Sarasota, Florida

Overall Rank in 2017: 21

Metro Population: 735,767

Median Home Price: $224,613

Median Annual Salary: $40,600

Sarasota is a particularly popular destination for retirees looking to relocate to a warmer climate. With a median age over 50, this Florida metro area maintains a solid tourism industry along with a fast-growing population.

15. Charlotte, North Carolina

Overall Rank in 2017: 14

Metro Population: 2,338,792

Median Home Price: $189,508

Median Annual Salary: $48,370

The second North Carolina metro area on the list, Charlotte — the state’s largest city — is also seeing rapid population growth. Although it’s a southern metro area, Charlotte still experiences four seasons, but without many days or nights below freezing.

14. Tampa, Florida

Overall Rank in 2017: 35

Metro Population: 2,888,458

Median Home Price: $170,495

Median Annual Salary: $44,510

A popular spring break destination, the Tampa Bay area offers relief to northern residents seeking sunshine and an escape from long winters. It’s no wonder many visitors wouldn’t mind making their stay in Tampa permanent.

13. Fort Myers, Florida

Overall Rank in 2017: 70

Metro Population: 663,675

Median Home Price: $198,700

Median Annual Salary: $39,950

Ranking No. 17 on 2016’s Most Desirable Places to Live list, Fort Myers jumps to No. 13 this year. Like many other Florida metro areas on the list, Fort Myers is a popular retirement destination as well as an attractive beach-lined vacation spot.

12. Nashville, Tennessee

Overall Rank in 2017: 13

Metro Population: 1,761,848

Median Home Price: $200,590

Median Annual Salary: $44,700

The capital of Tennessee is also considered the place to go for a career in country music. Nashville is a dream hometown for many, and it’s becoming a reality for many others, as the area has a rapidly growing population due to migration over the past five years.

11. Daytona Beach, Florida

Overall Rank in 2017: 82

Metro Population: 604,502

Median Home Price: $164,069

Median Annual Salary: $36,980

On the east coast of Florida, Daytona Beach regularly draws visitors seeking warm weather, ample beaches and the Daytona International Speedway. Given these attractions, it’s no surprise many people are moving to the area.

10. Orlando, Florida

Overall Rank in 2017: 40

Metro Population: 2,277,816

Median Home Price: $187,948

Median Annual Salary: $41,460

The highest-ranking Florida metro area of six on this list, Orlando isn’t located on the coast but still draws many permanent residents and tourists. Well-known attractions such as Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are a big part of the reason, and they also serve as major local employers.

9. Charleston, South Carolina

Overall Rank in 2017: 27

Metro Population: 712,232

Median Home Price: $222,979

Median Annual Salary: $$43,560

With a warm climate and prime location on the South Carolina coast, Charleston is a dream destination for many U.S. residents. Charleston earns its highest marks in the Best Places to Live 2017 ranking for desirability, followed closely by its rapid growth through migration to the metro area.

8. San Francisco

Overall Rank in 2017: 16

Metro Population: 4,528,894

Median Home Price: $700,875

Median Annual Salary: $66,900

A major West Coast tourist spot and one of the priciest places to live in the country, San Francisco is a top destination for many U.S. residents. The hilly streets and Victorian row houses captivate residents and tourists alike, and the city’s reputation as a place where free spirits and tech innovators thrive is another draw.

7. New York City

Overall Rank in 2017: 80

Metro Population: 20,919,933

Median Home Price: $384,202

Median Annual Salary: $60,108

Moving up from No. 11 last year, the largest metro area in the U.S. takes the No. 7 spot on this year’s Most Desirable Places to Live list. A global hub for finance, fashion, entertainment and so much more, New York City is a widely recognized dream locale for many people, young and old.

6. Austin, Texas

Overall Rank in 2017: 1

Metro Population: 1,889,094

Median Home Price: $262,182

Median Annual Salary: $49,560

Many people are acting on their wish to move to Austin to enjoy its rapidly expanding job market, warm climate and unique cultural vibe. With many tech companies opening offices here or even fully relocating from Silicon Valley, Austin is yet another place to live if you wish to be a part of the tech industry.

5. Seattle

Overall Rank in 2017: 6

Metro Population: 3,614,361

Median Home Price: $359,693

Median Annual Salary: $59,060

Flipping the switch on sunny cities, Seattle takes the No. 5 spot despite its reputation for overcast weather. The nearby mountains and ocean make it easy to escape for outdoor excursions, and residents also enjoy the countless coffee shops the city is known for.

4. San Diego

Overall Rank in 2017: 22

Metro Population: 3,223,096

Median Home Price: $484,625

Median Annual Salary: $54,210

Yet another high-ranking warm-weather retreat, San Diego comes in at No. 4 for its sandy beaches, sunny weather and renowned attractions such as the San Diego Zoo and Balboa Park.

3. Denver

Overall Rank in 2017: 2

Metro Population: 2,703,972

Median Home Price: $301,300

Median Annual Salary: $54,450

The Mile High City is a top destination for millennials in particular, who are attracted to Denver’s flourishing job market as well as its proximity to the Rocky Mountains, where countless outdoor opportunities are just a short drive away. Denver ranks No. 2 in the overall Best Places to Live in 2017 list.

2. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Overall Rank in 2017: 11

Metro Population: 678,364

Median Home Price: $228,431

Median Annual Salary: $47,600

Located south of Denver and about four times smaller, Colorado Springs edges out its neighbor for the No. 2 spot on the Most Desirable Places to Live list. Colorado Springs residents also have easy access to the mountains and can take advantage of both hiking in the foothills and skiing at well-known resort towns in the Rockies, including Vail and Aspen.

1. Honolulu

Overall Rank in 2017: 46

Metro Population: 984,178

Median Home Price: $511,600

Median Annual Salary: $49,320

With the number of coastal cities and warm-weather spots on the list, it’s no surprise Honolulu takes the No. 1 spot — for the second year in a row. Although cost of living is high for Honolulu residents, that doesn’t stop people from dreaming of a life in the Hawaiian Islands.

