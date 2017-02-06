If given the choice, where would you live?
Among the factors contributing to our Best Places to Live rankings — including affordability, job market and population growth due to net migration — U.S. News surveys people throughout the country to determine where residents would want to live if given the choice. According to the Google Consumer Survey results, here are the 25 most desired places to live out of the 100 largest metro areas in the country.
25. San Jose, California
Overall Rank in 2017: 3
Metro Population: 1,925,706
Median Home Price: $829,792
Median Annual Salary: $78,620
The “Capital of Silicon Valley” is the perfect place to live if you want to be at the heart of innovation. San Jose is also located close to the Santa Cruz Mountains and the San Francisco Bay Area, giving residents easy access to ample outdoor activities.
24. Salt Lake City
Overall Rank in 2017: 10
Metro Population: 2,325,531
Median Home Price: $247,052
Median Annual Salary: $44,752
Utah’s capital is also the state’s most populous city, and its location near the Wasatch Mountain Range makes it a perfect hometown for residents who love the outdoors. Salt Lake City is close to several world-class ski resorts and a half-day’s drive from each of Utah’s “Mighty Five” national parks.
23. Las Vegas
Overall Rank in 2017: 78
Metro Population: 2,035,572
Median Home Price: $208,839
Median Annual Salary: $42,070
Best known for its casinos and high-profile entertainment, Las Vegas is regarded as a city dedicated to the tourism industry — but survey results reveal many people would love to make their visit to Sin City permanent. Developing suburbs surrounding Las Vegas have helped fuel the area’s growing population.
22. Lakeland, Florida
Overall Rank in 2017: 64
Metro Population: 626,676
Median Home Price: $148,000
Median Annual Salary: $39,030
Just about any spot in Florida gets high marks for desirability, and the abundant sunshine and proximity to the ocean make Lakeland the first of six Florida metro areas in our list of the 25 Most Desirable Places to Live in 2017.
21. Boston
Overall Rank in 2017: 8
Metro Population: 4,694,565
Median Home Price: $321,436
Median Annual Salary: $62,070
Known for its role in the American Revolution, globally recognized educational institutions and innovative medical establishments, Beantown takes the No. 21 spot. The extremely loyal fan base that supports the city’s professional sports teams — the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics — is a uniting force throughout the Boston area and beyond.
20. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Overall Rank in 2017: 69
Metro Population: 1,706,878
Median Home Price: $225,315
Median Annual Salary: $45,460
Another metro area known for its beach-based tourism, Virginia Beach comes in at No. 20. Located north of many other coastal cities on the list, Virginia Beach has a cost of living that’s slightly higher than the national average.
19. Santa Rosa, California
Overall Rank in 2017: 52
Metro Population: 495,078
Median Home Price: $499,513
Median Annual Salary: $50,540
Many people dream of living in the heart of California wine country. The Mediterranean climate coupled with valleys and rolling hills surrounding the city make Santa Rosa a coveted place to live and own a home, which is why the median home price for the metro area is just under $500,000.
18. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina
Overall Rank in 2017: 7
Metro Population: 1,750,865
Median Home Price: $219,466
Median Annual Salary: $51,150
Raleigh and Durham‘s dedication to research and technology makes it another sought-after destination for individuals who want to be at the forefront of innovation. Plus, the area’s major universities — Duke University, the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University — attract many residents seeking a college town atmosphere.
17. Tucson, Arizona
Overall Rank in 2017: 62
Metro Population: 998,537
Median Home Price: $177,688
Median Annual Salary: $42,910
For those who prefer dry heat, this southern Arizona city — about 60 miles north of the Mexican border — is a popular choice. With mountains in the distance and a low cost of living, Tucson is a desertgoer’s dream.
16. Sarasota, Florida
Overall Rank in 2017: 21
Metro Population: 735,767
Median Home Price: $224,613
Median Annual Salary: $40,600
Sarasota is a particularly popular destination for retirees looking to relocate to a warmer climate. With a median age over 50, this Florida metro area maintains a solid tourism industry along with a fast-growing population.
15. Charlotte, North Carolina
Overall Rank in 2017: 14
Metro Population: 2,338,792
Median Home Price: $189,508
Median Annual Salary: $48,370
The second North Carolina metro area on the list, Charlotte — the state’s largest city — is also seeing rapid population growth. Although it’s a southern metro area, Charlotte still experiences four seasons, but without many days or nights below freezing.
14. Tampa, Florida
Overall Rank in 2017: 35
Metro Population: 2,888,458
Median Home Price: $170,495
Median Annual Salary: $44,510
A popular spring break destination, the Tampa Bay area offers relief to northern residents seeking sunshine and an escape from long winters. It’s no wonder many visitors wouldn’t mind making their stay in Tampa permanent.
13. Fort Myers, Florida
Overall Rank in 2017: 70
Metro Population: 663,675
Median Home Price: $198,700
Median Annual Salary: $39,950
Ranking No. 17 on 2016’s Most Desirable Places to Live list, Fort Myers jumps to No. 13 this year. Like many other Florida metro areas on the list, Fort Myers is a popular retirement destination as well as an attractive beach-lined vacation spot.
12. Nashville, Tennessee
Overall Rank in 2017: 13
Metro Population: 1,761,848
Median Home Price: $200,590
Median Annual Salary: $44,700
The capital of Tennessee is also considered the place to go for a career in country music. Nashville is a dream hometown for many, and it’s becoming a reality for many others, as the area has a rapidly growing population due to migration over the past five years.
11. Daytona Beach, Florida
Overall Rank in 2017: 82
Metro Population: 604,502
Median Home Price: $164,069
Median Annual Salary: $36,980
On the east coast of Florida, Daytona Beach regularly draws visitors seeking warm weather, ample beaches and the Daytona International Speedway. Given these attractions, it’s no surprise many people are moving to the area.
10. Orlando, Florida
Overall Rank in 2017: 40
Metro Population: 2,277,816
Median Home Price: $187,948
Median Annual Salary: $41,460
The highest-ranking Florida metro area of six on this list, Orlando isn’t located on the coast but still draws many permanent residents and tourists. Well-known attractions such as Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are a big part of the reason, and they also serve as major local employers.
9. Charleston, South Carolina
Overall Rank in 2017: 27
Metro Population: 712,232
Median Home Price: $222,979
Median Annual Salary: $$43,560
With a warm climate and prime location on the South Carolina coast, Charleston is a dream destination for many U.S. residents. Charleston earns its highest marks in the Best Places to Live 2017 ranking for desirability, followed closely by its rapid growth through migration to the metro area.
8. San Francisco
Overall Rank in 2017: 16
Metro Population: 4,528,894
Median Home Price: $700,875
Median Annual Salary: $66,900
A major West Coast tourist spot and one of the priciest places to live in the country, San Francisco is a top destination for many U.S. residents. The hilly streets and Victorian row houses captivate residents and tourists alike, and the city’s reputation as a place where free spirits and tech innovators thrive is another draw.
7. New York City
Overall Rank in 2017: 80
Metro Population: 20,919,933
Median Home Price: $384,202
Median Annual Salary: $60,108
Moving up from No. 11 last year, the largest metro area in the U.S. takes the No. 7 spot on this year’s Most Desirable Places to Live list. A global hub for finance, fashion, entertainment and so much more, New York City is a widely recognized dream locale for many people, young and old.
6. Austin, Texas
Overall Rank in 2017: 1
Metro Population: 1,889,094
Median Home Price: $262,182
Median Annual Salary: $49,560
Many people are acting on their wish to move to Austin to enjoy its rapidly expanding job market, warm climate and unique cultural vibe. With many tech companies opening offices here or even fully relocating from Silicon Valley, Austin is yet another place to live if you wish to be a part of the tech industry.
5. Seattle
Overall Rank in 2017: 6
Metro Population: 3,614,361
Median Home Price: $359,693
Median Annual Salary: $59,060
Flipping the switch on sunny cities, Seattle takes the No. 5 spot despite its reputation for overcast weather. The nearby mountains and ocean make it easy to escape for outdoor excursions, and residents also enjoy the countless coffee shops the city is known for.
4. San Diego
Overall Rank in 2017: 22
Metro Population: 3,223,096
Median Home Price: $484,625
Median Annual Salary: $54,210
Yet another high-ranking warm-weather retreat, San Diego comes in at No. 4 for its sandy beaches, sunny weather and renowned attractions such as the San Diego Zoo and Balboa Park.
3. Denver
Overall Rank in 2017: 2
Metro Population: 2,703,972
Median Home Price: $301,300
Median Annual Salary: $54,450
The Mile High City is a top destination for millennials in particular, who are attracted to Denver’s flourishing job market as well as its proximity to the Rocky Mountains, where countless outdoor opportunities are just a short drive away. Denver ranks No. 2 in the overall Best Places to Live in 2017 list.
2. Colorado Springs, Colorado
Overall Rank in 2017: 11
Metro Population: 678,364
Median Home Price: $228,431
Median Annual Salary: $47,600
Located south of Denver and about four times smaller, Colorado Springs edges out its neighbor for the No. 2 spot on the Most Desirable Places to Live list. Colorado Springs residents also have easy access to the mountains and can take advantage of both hiking in the foothills and skiing at well-known resort towns in the Rockies, including Vail and Aspen.
1. Honolulu
Overall Rank in 2017: 46
Metro Population: 984,178
Median Home Price: $511,600
Median Annual Salary: $49,320
With the number of coastal cities and warm-weather spots on the list, it’s no surprise Honolulu takes the No. 1 spot — for the second year in a row. Although cost of living is high for Honolulu residents, that doesn’t stop people from dreaming of a life in the Hawaiian Islands.
