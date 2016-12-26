Historic B&B in Hume, Va. lists for $1.5M

The Inn at Vineyards Crossroads includes 1.27 acres, an English garden, pool, hot tub and a guest cottage.

The Inn at Vineyards Crossroads is located near a number of Virginia wineries.

WASHINGTON — An historic bed and breakfast in Hume, Virginia, whose original structure was built as a tavern in 1787, just listed by Long & Foster’s Middleburg office for $1.495 million.

The Inn at Vineyards Crossroads includes 1.27 acres, an English garden, pool, hot tub and a guest cottage.

Five of the inn’s six bedrooms are guest suites with in-room bathrooms. The main house also includes a formal dining room, two family rooms, a library and a restaurant-grade kitchen. The original structure includes wide plank floors and a stone fireplace and chimney.

The Inn at Vineyards Crossroads is located near a number of Virginia wineries, including the Philip Carter Winery about a mile away.

The original section of the inn is a log tavern, originally called Barbee’s Tavern, which operated as a thriving business at the northwest corner of the village during colonial and Civil War times.

Click here to see details of The Inn at Vineyards Crossroads listing.

