Teen fatally shot by Prince William Co. police officer in Haymarket

WASHINGTON — A Prince William County police officer fatally shot a teen boy Friday morning in Haymarket, Virginia.

Police said the officer-involved shooting occurred in the 6800 block of Hartzell Hill Lane in the Villages of Piedmont in Haymarket around 10:45 a.m. Friday. The officer was not injured.

The teen died at the scene, police said.

Harzell Hill Lane has been closed for the police investigation, which has impacted school bus service for Battlefield High School, Reagan Middle and Haymarket Elementary School.

Parents are asked to meet their child’s bus at Market Ridge and Heights Way.

Below is a map of the location where the officer-involved shooting took place.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

