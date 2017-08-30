Faith leaders meet with Prince William Co. police on staying safe

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Members of the Prince William County Police Department held a seminar Wednesday, talking with faith leaders about ways to stay safe and avoid becoming a target for criminals.

A couple of dozen people listened as officers provided advice and participated in the discussion.

“The reason for this class is to work with the houses of worship in the community, trying to find ways to make them safer and more secure,” said Prince William County police officer Marcia Whaley.

Police told the faith community to report suspicious activity, make religious facilities more burglar-resistant and spread safety advice to member of their staff and congregations.

Police also gave instructions for what to do if something major, such as an active shooter situation, arises.

“Every day something is taking place, and we all just need to be better aware of our own surroundings so that we can better prepare ourselves,” Whaley said. “We’d rather come check something out and have it be nothing, than nothing be reported and have it turn into something.”

This all comes as investigators in Prince William County assist police in Dumfries with an incident Sunday that happened at the Greater Praise Temple Ministries.

Discriminatory and anti-Semitic messages were discovered taped to the front door.

“Very derogatory notes in nature, a couple references to white supremacy, KKK, that sort of thing,” said Chief Nicholas Esposito with the Dumfries police, which is working with the police department in Prince William County.

Police canvassed the area and examined security camera footage in an effort to determine who was behind the messages, but no suspects have been identified.

Eric Thompson, minister of music at the church, called the incident a “cowardly act.”

“It’s very disrespectful,” he said. “We have women and children here.”

However, Thompson added that it has led to an outpouring of support from the community.

“What that person meant for evil, good is coming out of it because people are coming together,” Thompson said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.