Manassas man missing after boat overturns in Potomac River

WASHINGTON — A 40-year-old man from Manassas, Virginia, is missing after a boat overturned in the Potomac River off Possum Point around 8 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Search and Rescue from Prince William, Fairfax, and Charles counties are involved.

SEARCH CONTINUES: On Potomac near @SmallwoodSP for Manassas man, 40, after boating accident last night. — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) August 27, 2017

Maryland Natural Resources Police say the search is ongoing and that they’ve been on the water since 10 p.m. Saturday.

A map of the general area:

