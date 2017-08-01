501.5
Manassas man missing after boat overturns in Potomac River

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP
and Rachel Pickarski August 27, 2017 7:37 am 08/27/2017 07:37am
WASHINGTON — A 40-year-old man from Manassas, Virginia, is missing after a boat overturned in the Potomac River off Possum Point around 8 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Search and Rescue from Prince William, Fairfax, and Charles counties are involved.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say the search is ongoing and that they’ve been on the water since 10 p.m. Saturday.

A map of the general area:

