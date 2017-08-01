Manassas man missing after boat overturns in Potomac River

WASHINGTON — A 40-year-old man from Manassas, Virginia, is missing after a boat overturned in the Potomac River off Possum Point around 8 p.m. Saturday, officials said.
Search and Rescue from Prince William, Fairfax, and Charles counties are involved.
Maryland Natural Resources Police say the search is ongoing and that they’ve been on the water since 10 p.m. Saturday.
A map of the general area:
