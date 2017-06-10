800

Mountain lion spotted near Prince William Co. school

June 10, 2017
WASHINGTON — Students at Prince William County, Virginia, elementary school were brought indoors after a mountain lion was reported nearby.

At around 3 p.m. Friday, Prince William County Public Schools posted in its Facebook page that a mountain lion was seen near Chris Yung Elementary in Bristow. The school secured the building and police were on hand for safety.

The school announced that dismissal may be delayed and asked parents to pick up children who walked to school. Students who rode the bus were escorted to their buses.

