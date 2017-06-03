800

Firefighters injured in Manassas town house fire

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 7:42 am 06/08/2017 07:42am
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A town house fire in Virginia has injured three people, including two firefighters who were rescued after calling mayday while battling the blaze.

Media outlets report that fire broke out early Thursday at a town house in Manassas.

Prince William County Fire Department spokesman Battalion Chief Thomas Jarman says crews arrived to find fire showing from a two story middle-of-the-row townhome.

Two firefighters who went into the burning building called mayday and were pulled from the structure. The firefighters and a third person were taken to a hospital with minor burns that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Officials say six homes were damaged and 12 residents and their pets were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Prince William County, VA News