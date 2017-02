WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from Dumfries, Virginia, since Friday, police said, and she is in need of medication that she doesn’t have for a serious medical condition.

Makayla Mattei left her home voluntarily in the 2800 block of Banks Court in Dumfries just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 17, according to Prince William County police.

She is about 5 feet 4 inches and weighs around 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink zip-up Georgia State hoodie, dark-colored leggings, black shoes with pink stripes and a black Georgia State backpack.

Anyone with information on this missing child should call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

