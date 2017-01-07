7:51 am, January 7, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Prince William County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Prince William County, VA News » Man charged with murder…

Man charged with murder in connection with fire that killed 2 in Va.

By Lara Bonner January 7, 2017 7:42 am 01/07/2017 07:42am
Share

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested in connection with two murders that took place in July 2016, in Manassas, Virginia, police said Friday.

The grand jury for Prince William County indicted Noe Antonian Nolasco Amaya on Jan. 3 in connection with the killings of Willian Alexander Molina-Rivas, 26, and Jose Javier Avalos, 17, according to a news release.

Molina-Rivas and Avalos died July 31 as a result of a fire at a residence in the 10300 block of Lomond Drive. Nolasco Amaya faced arson charges in August 2016 in relation to the fire that led to their deaths as well as the deaths of four dogs, police said.

The 36-year-old man has now also been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony murder, according to the news release.

Nolasco Amaya was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, police said. He is set to appear in court May 1.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
arson charges felony murder first-degree murder Jose Javier Avalos Latest News Local News manassas murder charges Noe Antonio Nolasco Amaya Prince William County, VA News Virginia Willian Alexander Molinas-Rivas
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Prince William County, VA News » Man charged with murder…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Prince William County, VA News