Man charged with murder in connection with fire that killed 2 in Va.

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested in connection with two murders that took place in July 2016, in Manassas, Virginia, police said Friday.

The grand jury for Prince William County indicted Noe Antonian Nolasco Amaya on Jan. 3 in connection with the killings of Willian Alexander Molina-Rivas, 26, and Jose Javier Avalos, 17, according to a news release.

Molina-Rivas and Avalos died July 31 as a result of a fire at a residence in the 10300 block of Lomond Drive. Nolasco Amaya faced arson charges in August 2016 in relation to the fire that led to their deaths as well as the deaths of four dogs, police said.

The 36-year-old man has now also been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony murder, according to the news release.

Nolasco Amaya was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, police said. He is set to appear in court May 1.

