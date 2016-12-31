12:09 pm, December 31, 2016
Prince William County, VA News

Prince William County had…

Prince William County had record 22 slayings in 2016

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 11:38 am 12/31/2016 11:38am
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Prince William County say 2016 has been a difficult year, with an unusually high number of homicides.

Twenty-two people were slain this year in the northern Virginia county, which has 450,000 residents. Last year, there were 10 homicides in Prince William.

The Washington Post (http://tinyurl.com/jrqkv48) reports that the 22 homicides are the most in a year since the county started keeping records in 1975.

One of the victims was a police officer, Ashley Guindon, who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call. The alleged gunman is also accused of killing his wife.

Police Chief Barry Barnard says arrests have been made in 18 of the 22 slayings. He says most involved people who knew each other, but that doesn’t “diminish the tragedy.”

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

