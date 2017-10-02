201.5
Maryland student struck, killed in College Park

By Jason Fuller October 2, 2017 2:56 am 10/02/2017 02:56am
WASHINGTON — A University of Maryland student was killed when she was struck at an intersection in College Park.

Maria Fisher, 18, of Pennsylvania, was crossing the northbound lanes of Baltimore Avenue Sunday morning around 6:20 a.m. when she was struck. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was not hurt.

Rescuers found Fisher in critical condition and transported her to a hospital, where she died.

Police are investigating the circumstances, including whether Fisher was in a crosswalk.

Anyone with information should call 301-731-4422.

Below is the area where it happened.

