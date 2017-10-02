‘She just loved people’: Father remembers daughter killed in crash

WASHINGTON — Family and friends are remembering a University of Maryland of student who died this weekend after being struck by a car on Baltimore Avenue in College Park, Maryland.

“She just loved people and was full of life, and always had a smile on her face,” said Daniel Fisher, the father of Maria Fisher.

The Maryland freshman was a native of Eagles View in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She was crossing the road near Campus Drive when Prince George’s County police say she was struck by an SUV after 6 a.m.

Her father said he was in Baltimore on Sunday because he and Maria were supposed to go to Baltimore Ravens game. He rushed to the hospital in College Park to see her when he got the news.

Maria died at the hospital.

Daniel said his daughter enjoyed life and had many interests, including singing and writing music. He said Maria was a self-taught guitar and piano player, who starred in several music videos which remain online.

“She loved music so much, I loved seeing her perform,” Daniel said.

She also loved to write, paint and play soccer.

He said Maria wanted to be a Terp, after visiting her cousin, who is in his final year at the school.

“She wanted to go to a big school with lots of school spirit,” her father said.

He said even though the family is heartbroken, they are thankful by the outpouring of support they are receiving.

“I’m so moved that so many people were touched by her, and saw the side of her that I saw,” he said.

Her father urged other parents to make sure they enjoy the time they spend with their children and said he is thankful he was big part of his daughter’s life.

“You never know when that’s going to get cut off, so it’s just important to be there for them every day,” he said.

Police are still trying to determine what took place in the moments before Maria was struck. This incident is near a stretch of Route 1 where three pedestrians died in 2014.

Corporal Tyler Hunter with Prince George’s County police said the department does frequent vehicle and pedestrian enforcement operations in this area with the hope of preventing similar tragedies.

“Regardless of who is right and who is wrong, if you’re the pedestrian who is hit by vehicle you’re going to suffer significant injures, or unfortunately in this case, fatal injuries,” Hunter said.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene. So far, no charges have been filed in the case.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.