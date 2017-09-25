Police arrest Md. man suspected in fatal shooting at College Park party

WASHINGTON — A College Park, Maryland, man has been charged with murder after police say he shot two people at a party over the weekend.

Authorities tracked down and arrested 21-year-old Davie Serpas in D.C. early Monday morning, said Cpl. Harry Bond. Serpas is set to be extradited to Prince George’s County on first- and second-degree murder charges.

Police said Serpas shot two men inside an apartment on College Park’s Cherry Hill Road early Sunday morning. One of the men, 24-year-old Rogelio Sierra-Duran, of Silver Spring, later died at a hospital. The other man, who has not been identified, suffered injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

“All three were at the party. At some point they got into an argument with each other and that argument escalated and turned into a shooting,” Bond told WTOP.

None of the men involved are students at the University of Maryland.

Davies was charged with two counts of drug possession in a separate case in Prince George’s County.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.