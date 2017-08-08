501.5
Riggs Road reopens after fatal crash in Pr. George’s County

By Reem Nadeem August 8, 2017 9:18 am 08/08/2017 09:18am
WASHINGTON — The 1000 block of Riggs Road in Prince George’s County has reopened after a fatal crash investigation on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another has been taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, Prince George’s police said.

The closed stretch of road was near the Beltway, between Mistletoe Place and Towhee Avenue. Lanes reopened around 12 p.m.

Two cars were involved and no passengers were in either vehicle, police said.

