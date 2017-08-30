Man arrested in Prince George’s Co. Molotov cocktail attack

WASHINGTON — Officials in Prince George’s County arrested a man for throwing a Molotov cocktail in a liquor store in Beltsville that injured two employees.

Prince George’s County Fire officials say that 23-year-old Kevon Robert Edwards of Laurel, Maryland, entered a liquor store in the 11700 block of Beltsville Drive in Beltsville with a container filled with an ignitable liquid and lit a product stuffed into the top of the container.

Edwards then allegedly threw the device inside the story with flaming product hitting two store employees and igniting combustibles on the shelves. Firefighters put out the fire and the two employees were taken to a Burn Unit at a hospital.

One employee is still hospitalized with serious burn injuries. The second employee was treated and released.

Edwards was detained by a police officer on patrol in the area who noticed Edwards fleeing the scene.

An estimated total of $2,000 worth of damage was done to the store.

Edwards is facing numerous charges including attempted murder in the first and second degree, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, second-degree arson, and reckless endangerment.

The incident is still under investigation. Investigators haven’t yet found any motive.

