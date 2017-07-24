501.5
Home » Traffic » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's County police…

Prince George’s County police use drivers’ 911 calls to place patrol officers

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP July 24, 2017 4:53 am 07/24/2017 04:53am
Share
Prince George's County Police said 911 calls about dangerous drivers help determine where patrol cars go on the next shift. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)

WASHINGTON — In Maryland, fewer 911 calls are coming into Prince George’s County police about reckless drivers, which affects officers’ ability to patrol dangerous areas many commuters know well.

“It’s a really big help for people to call 911. Unfortunately, I think sometimes people assume someone else will pick up the phone,” said Cpl. Tyler Hunter with the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Crowd mentality tends to take over on the road and often the department won’t get calls about dangerous drivers, and then commuters wonder why the police aren’t nearby.

“We have an Intelligence Center which works to constantly evaluate historic crime, current crime, current trends / patterns, ‘hot spots,’ and other information including citizen complaints to adjust additional resources throughout our community in a rapid fashion,” Hunter said.

In short, the data collected from 911 calls and complaints help place officers where they need to be along the road.

Hunter said it’s especially important to call if there’s an all-terrain vehicle driver or person driving dangerously, but also if you’ve observed an incident that could help investigators determine what happened.

“It’s actually very beneficial to us cause everybody will see different thing sand will give us information and ultimately that will help us relay specifically where to place our enforcement efforts,” Hunter said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
atv Local News Maryland News Megan Cloherty. prince george's county police Prince George's County, MD News Traffic Transportation News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?